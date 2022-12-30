Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Holiday Princess in Latest TikTok Featuring Green Mini Dress and Glossy Red Lip

The model’s lip combos often go viral and always include the Rhode peptide lip treatment.

Hailey Bieber. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Breaking news: Hailey Bieber is posting her drafts on TikTok. In her latest video, she wears a stunning satin green mini dress from Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress features a sweetheart neckline that trails into thick off-the-shoulder straps, a corset-inspired middle that cinched Bieber’s waist and a short flowy hem to show off her toned legs.

The 26-year-old, who was recently named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, paired the look with chunky gold earrings and shimmery eyeshadow. Her brown locks were tied in a partial up-do with some face-framing pieces left loose. Bieber traded out her signature natural lip for a bold red one—equally glossy and perfect for the holiday season.

In the video, she poses to the sound of SZA’s “Kill Bill” and does a half-spin to show off the dress before leaning forward to blow a kiss at the camera.

Bieber’s go-to tactic when it comes to the perfect lip combo is a buffed out lip liner (Make Up Forever liner in the shade Wherever Walnut, $22 is her most-worn) paired with the famous peptide lip serum from her skincare brand, Rhode.

“I always love a stain for fall. I think that’s really pretty and subtle and then I love to go over it with the peptide lip treatment,” Bieber explained to Refinery29 about her simple lip routine.

“I can’t stand dry lips, so any color that I’m putting on my lips, I always usually put a little peptide treatment over it. And a lot of the time, if I’m doing anything on my lips when I’m leaving my house for the day, I usually just use a lipliner that’s a similar color to my lips to just enhance my lips a little bit and the peptide treatment and that’s it. Or I’ll take whatever blush I use on my cheeks, tap it on the lips, peptide treatment and a little liner and that’s it.”

After posting a series of Instagram photos on Dec. 15 featuring the same shiny bright red lip, Bieber sent fans into a frenzy to find the products.

“It’s a red MAC lip liner and I buffed it out a tiny bit in the center and put peptide lip treatment over top ❤️🧑🏼‍🎄,” Bieber commented on a video by @jillian_shur asking the internet for “HELP.”

MAC Cosmetics sells two red lip liners, in shades Ruby Woo and Brick. Both retail for $21 and can help you achieve a similar look.

Bieber’s Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment has gone through multiple restocks and sells out within hours each time. It currently comes in an unscented version, as well as salted caramel and watermelon. The product took home an Allure Best of Beauty award this year.

“It’s not about how many lip balms are rolling around at the bottom of your bag, it’s about which ones you’ll find there,” Allure staff wrote. “Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment leaves lips pillowy soft, thanks to cupuaçu and shea butters.”

