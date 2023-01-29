Hailey Bieber Shows Off Toned Abs in Sheer Crop Top and String Bikini

The model also gave fans a few great angled shots of her new haircut.

Hailey Bieber. Gotham/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is feeling her new haircut, and we can’t blame her. The Rhode skincare founder showed off her chic bob in a Jan. 26 Instagram post, as well as her toned abs.

In the series of pics, Bieber modeled a string bikini top underneath a sheer, black crop top with long sleeves. The 26-year-old wore black bottoms on her lower half and accessorized with several bracelets, a necklace and elongated hoop earrings. She played with her hair in a few of the snaps while showing off her ab-baring outfit in others. Bieber credited stylist Karla Welch with her look.

As for glam, Bieber’s makeup artist Diane Buzzetta went with a smokey brown eyeshadow, as well as bronzed cheeks and a nude lip. While hairstylist Irinel de León didn’t do Bieber’s initial chop, she worked the model’s freshly shorn locks into a sleek style for the occasion.

“A night in 🇨🇦,” Bieber wrote in the caption of her post.

Tons of the media personality’s 50.3 million followers piped into the comments section of the post, which garnered more than two million likes in just half a day.

“We love an honorary Canadian ❤️,” wrote Welch, while celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips added, “Beautiful.”

“Angel 👼🏼,” said one person, while another piped in with, “Sheeeeeshhhhh 😍.”

While Bieber initially showed off her fresh haircut in an Instagram story on Jan. 22, she offered up a few side profile pics of the look three days later.

She captioned the post simply, “chop ✨.”

