Hailey Bieber Stuns in Tight Brown Dress at Elle’s Women In Hollywood Event

Hailey Bieber knows how to make a statement. The show-stopping model appeared at Elle’s Women in Hollywood 2022 event wearing a brown Saint Laurent bodycon dress that immediately turned heads. She paired the dress with burgundy heels.

This past weekend the star made headlines when she and Selena Gomez posed together at the Academy Museum Gala. Gomez and Bieber were privately on good terms but both Bieber and Gomez’s fans had been dueling online, seemingly pitting the two women against each other because of Bieber’s husband—Justin Bieber. Remember Jelena? Gomez had notably dated Bieber on and off for seven years.

The photo was so significant because it has helped to put an end to online hate directed at both women. Bieber recently hopped on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke about her relationship with Gomez.

“Yes, [we have spoken]. Yes [we have spoken after my marriage]. So that’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love,” Bieber said. “It’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good and we could walk away with clarity and respect, then that’s fine. Which had brought me a lot of peace, and I’m like, hey, we know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative, and there’s going to be new ones that come [from this interview]. It’s never going to end, and that’s why I get to the point where like, that’s why I didn’t speak about a lot of this stuff because I’m like, there will be something new.”

Hailey Bieber attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Gomez responded to the star’s sentiments in a live stream on TikTok. She said, “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter. So it’s coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else. I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out, so have a wonderful rest of your day, and I appreciate all the love. Thank you.”

While both Bieber and Gomez’s statements were impactful, their photo from Saturday has proved a picture is worth a thousand more words.