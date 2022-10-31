Halloween 2022: Ciara, Camille Kostek, Hailey Bieber and More Win With Their Costumes

The thought and effort that went into this year’s looks deserve all the awards in Hollywood.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Casamigos Halloween Party. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Halloween 2022 did not disappoint. Some celebrities tricked us, others gave us a fright, but they all were a treat to see. When it comes to dressing up, Hollywood goes all out with their costumes. SI Swimsuit’s Camille Kostek and boyfriend Rob Gronkowski rivaled Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken while 2022 cover star, Kim Kardashian, threw one of the most epic bashes over the weekend and was only recognizable by her curves as X-Men’s Mystique.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner didn’t stop at just one look. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who had an early start to the holiday with Hailey Bieber, had an impressive four costumes complete with separate photo shoots. The mom-of-two first transformed into the Bride of Frankenstein by wearing a custom mummy-style bandage dress from Jean Paul Gaultier and a black and white wig. She then bared her abs even more in her Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, get up. For her final two looks, she took it to outer space as an alien fighter, space girl as well as an alien.

As impressive as the costumes were the parties: The Casamigos party turned a Beverly Hills estate into a haunted house, Michael Braun and Vas Morgan’s soiree at Limitless X in L.A. recreated Hollywood’s most iconic scenes, The NED Nomad’s Haunted Hotel with The Box brought out the A-list in the Big Apple. And then there are always house parties that are more intimate but just as rowdy. Keep scrolling to see how Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Emily Ratajkowski and more spent their weekend.

Christen Harper and Katie Austin

The SI Swimsuit besties kicked off their weekend as Charlie’s Angels.

Emily Ratajkowski

The mom-of-one was cheeky with her costume in NYC.

Hailey Bieber

The Rhodes founder partied like it was 1999 in a YSL Haute Couture runway look from that year.

Kerry Washington

The actress was ready to party all night long as Lionel Richie.

Camille Kostek

“Hello Barbie, let’s go party,” is most likely what Gronk said to his leading lady as Barbie and Ken.

Lizzo

First she dressed as Marge Simpson and then Lizzo paid tribute to her icon, Miss Piggy. “The epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love,” she wrote.”@realmisspiggy i love you”

Ciara

The 2022 SI Swim cover star and her daughter Sienna recreated Serena and Venus Williams’ Got Milk ad from 2000.

Nicole Williams English

The mom-to-be, who celebrated her birthday on Oct. 30, was out of this world for one of her photo shoots for the special day.

Cindy Crawford, Rande, Presley and Kaia Gerber

The whole family dressed up for the Casamigos party.

Chrissy Teigen

For Luna and Miles, she dressed up as a cat to prepare for their Halloween festivities.

Donald Faison

It’s as if time stood still in the Faison household with him reprising his role as Murray from Clueless with his daughter as Dionne.

Janelle Monáe

The singer was unrecognizable as Diva Plavalaguna, the alien singer from The Fifth Element. She also delighted fans with a second costume as the White Rabbit.