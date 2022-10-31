Heidi Klum Spills the Tea on Which Celebrity Costumes Have Impressed Her Most

It’s not easy to wow the queen of Halloween herself.

Heidi Klum and Camille Kostek at Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Heidi Klum has become the undisputed queen of Halloween. Her lavish Halloween parties are attended by some of the biggest celebrities, and every year she works with a team of creatives to create iconic looks for her own costumes. Klum has dressed as an alien, Jessica Rabbit, an old version of herself, and so much more. We pulled together a complete list of our favorite Halloween looks from her over the years here.

In preparation for her annual Halloween bash, the supermodel revealed she has spent upwards of 10 hours sitting in makeup chairs, preparing special effects for costumes. Klum told SI Lifestyle that while it’s hard to choose a favorite costume, she especially enjoyed her Shrek year in 2018.

“My husband Tom and I dressed as Shrek and Fiona,” Klum explained. “We arrived to the party in a horse-pulled onion carriage (like in the film). It was very sweet and romantic.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party in 2018. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Over the years, guests have tried to match Klum’s energy and dress to impress. Emily Ratajkowski once attended dressed as Marge Simpson, complete with yellow skin and everything. Sara Sampaio brought the creep factor as a bloodied 18th-century french woman, and Camille Kostek brought the glam dressed as a very convincing Marilyn Monroe.

But which costumes have been the most impressive for the queen herself?

“A few years ago, Bella Hadid and The Weekend came to the party as Beetlejuice and Lydia and they looked so fantastic,” Klum revealed.

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd dress as Beetlejuice and Lydia when going to Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2018. Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid and the Weekend weren’t the only ones to impress Klum.

“The Estrada twins always give 1000% with their costumes and I love that my makeup artist Linda Hay always comes as something really scary. She becomes completely unrecognizable.”

Antonio Estrada and Jesus Estrada attend Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party in 2019. Noam Galai/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Klum is a fan of commitment. She explains, “I appreciate when people give it some thought and make an effort, it makes the party even more festive!”

We can’t wait to see what looks are pulled together tonight! Klum has teased that this year’s costume may be one of her best ever.

Klum’s 21st annual Halloween party will take place tonight, Monday Oct. 31.