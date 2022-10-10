Heidi Klum’s Top 5 Favorite Horror Movies to Get You in to the Halloween Spirit

The costume queen’s watch list is sure to bring out the thrill of the season.

Heidi Klum stuns on the red carpet. Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

When Heidi Klum shares her Halloween movie recommendations, we must listen. The America’s Got Talent host posted a TikTok with five films on her spooky season watch list, all streaming (or “screaming”) now on Amazon Prime Video.

“What better way to kick off the month of October than with a watch list from @Now Screaming on Prime’s resident Halloween Queen🎃 #NowScreaming #ad @primevideo,” Klum captioned the video posted in partnership with the streaming service.

Naomi Watts stars as the mother of twin boys (played by Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti) in this Amazon Original film.

“I love this film because there’s something about those simple white bandages that are so startling,” Klum said.

“This is a gorgeous horror film and has a vintage feel to it,” explains Klum. “And of course, I love that it was filmed in Berlin.” Suspiria is a fantasy horror movie that is centered around a dance company troupe full of ambitious dancers.

“Some will succumb to the nightmare,” the description on Amazon reads. “Others will finally wake up.”

Three filmmakers venture into the woods in this suspense-filled classic horror movie. And, as we all know, nothing good ever comes out of that.

“This film really created a totally new genre of horror and is an absolute classic,” Klum explained. “And what I appreciate, unlike most horror films, it is what you aren’t seeing that scares you.”

Another classic: An FBI trainee is haunted by her past as she embarks on a new mission searching for a killer.

“Now this movie is a masterpiece,” Klum said. “Jodie Foster is so good as Clarice and Anthony Hopkins has made Hannibal Lecter a pop culture icon.”

“Megan Fox is by far the most beautiful flesh-eating monster I have ever seen,” Klum said. “Even with blood and guts dripping out of her mouth, she looks like she should be on the cover of Vogue.”

Fox plays a high school cheerleader who becomes possessed by a demon and develops an “insatiable appetite” for her male classmates.