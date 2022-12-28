Helena Christensen Celebrates ‘Another Dip Around the Sun’ in a Black Swimsuit

The supermodel took a plunge in honor of her 54th birthday.

Helena Christensen. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Helena Christensen rang in her 54th birthday on Dec. 25, and to celebrate, the supermodel went for a swim in a strapless one-piece swimsuit.

Christensen shared a video with her one million Instagram followers that began with her standing at the edge of a body of water in a bright pink dress. She then removed the gown to reveal her black swimsuit, and the video continued as Christensen descended a set of steps into the water for a swim.

Her dark hair is pulled back into a bun, and Christensen tagged her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, in the video.

“Merry birthday to me 🎂 another dip around the sun 🌊💝,” she captioned her post.

Friends and followers took to the comments section of Christensen’s post to share birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday! You look 🔥 even in the 🥶!,” said fellow model Cindy Crawford, while SI Swimsuit model Paulina Porizkova commented, “Happy birthday beautiful!”

Former model Yasmeen Ghauri said, “Happy birthday gorgeous woman! 😻🖤,” and model-actress Carolyn Murphy piped in with, “Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎁 beautiful Helena! Love you so 🎄♥️😘♥️🎄.”

The Nylon magazine cofounder and original creative director recently spoke with British Vogue about her love of cold water swimming, so her birthday plunge seems appropriate.

“There are so many benefits—since I started dipping in cold water, taking supplements and living a more or less balanced, healthy life, I haven’t had a cold,” she told the outlet. “I really do believe that going in cold water helps with lymphatic drainage and blood flow, as well as with activating the body and brain. What it does is immense, really immense, I cannot recommend it enough.

