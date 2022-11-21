Supermodel Helena Christensen Shares Never–Published Swimwear Photoshoot

Helena Christensen attends the ’Harper's Bazaar’ Women Of The Year Awards 2022. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Helena Christensen shared some previously unpublished pics from an old photo shoot and they are stunning. The 53-year-old supermodel posed for a series of vintage-inspired photos in a variety of bikinis (or lack thereof) with photographer Jonathan Smith.

“This never-published story just resurFACEd 💫 Shot by photographer @jonathanglynnsmith for @thefacemagazine the story never made it to print due to Jonathan being in a motorcycle accident not long after the shoot (he thankfully recovered 🙏🏼),” Christensen wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for sending me these ❤️.”



The first photo features a toned Christensen and her iconic smize in a checkered bikini top and pinstripe vest. Her makeup is extremely natural in all the photos, and her thin eyebrows and bangs hint at the fact that this collection was not shot recently.

The second photo is of a topless Christensen—a sharp contrast to the third snap in the series, in which she’s wrapped in a chunky black sweater. In a subsequent photo, the Nylon magazine co-founder rocks a crochet white bikini as she holds her head covered in a scarf.

Fans loved the throwback content and expressed their support in the comments.

SI Swimsuit cover model Maye Musk chimed in with a series of heart-eye emojis, while jewelry designer Manon wrote, “I LOVE these 🤩.”

“Treasure from the past ❤️,” writer Mimi Thorisson said.

“WOW ♥️,” Gali Elliot chimed in. “What a lovely surprise! Xx”

While the post was a blast from the past, Christensen remains as fashionable as ever. The Danish model designed a clothing line with Anine Bing in 2020, and the ’90s-inspired line featured simple, monochromatic pieces that the model said she herself would wear on the daily.

Helena Christensen walks for Victoria’s Secret in 1996. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

“I am incredibly appreciative of all the knowledge I have absorbed during my years in the business,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of her modeling career. “In fact, I appreciate it even more now than I ever did. I realize I have been part of fashion history in a way that hardly anyone is; I’ve been so close to the real magic behind it all. I have learned so much from all the masters, the designers, the seamstresses, the photographers, the beauty teams, the creative teams. It’s been the most incredible education.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!