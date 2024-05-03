Jena Sims Offers Sweetest Birthday Wishes for Husband Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is 34! The American professional golfer turns another year older today, May 3, and his wife, Jena Sims, is ready to celebrate.
In honor of his big day, the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie took to Instagram to offer the sweetest wishes for her husband. For the occasion, Sims shared a reel, complete with clips of the pair dancing together over the years, as well as sweet moments between Koepka and their son, Crew. The 35-year-old aptly set the reel to the popular song “Too Sweet” by Hozier.
“Happy Birthday, Daddy,” she wrote in her caption, alongside an emoji of a birthday cake.
The pair first confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2017. When Koepka accepted the trophy for his first U.S. Open win, Sims was there by his side to celebrate. About four years later, the pair got engaged on the beach in Jupiter, Fla. They tied the knot in June 2022 in a beautiful ceremony by the water in Turks and Caicos.
Sims and Koepka welcomed their baby boy last July. At the beginning of April, the trio made a public appearance together at the Masters. As is tradition, the family played the Par 3 Contest together on the Wednesday before the major tournament began.
Needless to say, last year was a big one for Koepka, between athletic accomplishments and the birth of his son. We can only hope that the next one brings just as much happiness for the sweet family of three as the last did.