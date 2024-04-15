Jena Sims Reveals the Biggest Value That She and Brooks Koepka Hope to Instill in Their Son
Last July, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka welcomed their first child together, a son named Crew.
Before the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie was even pregnant, though, the two were already thinking about the way they wanted to raise their future children. They asked themselves, “What kind of values do we want to instill into [them]?” Sims explained in a recent conversation with Little Words Project founder Adriana Carrig, following the release of her “On In 2” bracelet collaboration with the brand. “A big one was ... discipline,” she said.
By that, Sims means being scheduled, “working out, working hard, showing up on time,” she further explained.
Now, with an 8-month-old son, the couple are seeing their intentions come to fruition and hope that the example they set now will stick with their child moving forward. “When I was training for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], I would literally get up every single day—before Crew got up—and just work out,” Sims stated. He may not remember it, she admitted, but it’s a good precedent to set. In other words, the pair plan to lead by example, in order to teach their son to be disciplined by being disciplined themselves.
Koepka, a successful professional golfer, and Sims, an entrepreneur and model, are in the perfect position to teach discipline. Their success both individually and together is a testament to their hard work, and there is no doubt that will be obvious to Crew as he grows up.
Watch the full interview segment with Sims here.