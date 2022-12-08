Jenna Ortega Choreographed ‘Wednesday’ Viral Dance Scene Herself

Ortega also revealed that she had COVID-19 while filming the take for the Netflix series.

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega revealed that she choreographed the Netflix series’ viral and iconic dance number.

The fourth episode of the Tim Burton-helmed show, “Woe What a Night,” finds Ortega’s Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy’s Rave’N dance with potential love interest Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan.

In arguably the best scene of the series, Wednesday does a stiff-limbed dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps—a dance Ortega herself choreographed, she shared in a Netflix video.

“I actually felt really insecure about this,” Ortega said of the routine. “I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

“No, it’s amazing,” Doohan cut in, while costar Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday’s roommate, Enid Sinclair, exclaimed, “This is my favorite scene!”

Ortega also revealed in an interview with NME in mid-November that she was battling COVID-19 while filming the dance scene.

“I’d gotten the song about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film,” she told the outlet.

She added that she filmed the scene while awaiting her COVID-19 test result—which came back positive—and was given medicine in between takes. Ortega’s reveal drew criticism from fans, particularly on Twitter, for health and safety reasons. Ultimately, Ortega asked to redo the scene but time did not allow for a reshoot.

In another memorable scene from the Netflix series, Legally Blonde makes an Easter egg-like appearance as Wednesday and Tyler have a date night in the seventh episode of the series. Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in the 2001 rom-com, reacted to the moment in a recent TikTok.

