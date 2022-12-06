Reese Witherspoon Has Hilarious Reaction to ‘Legally Blonde’ Feature in ‘Wednesday’

The actress laughed at the nod to her 2001 film in the new Tim Burton-directed Netflix show.

Who knew Wednesday and Legally Blonde was the crossover we all needed?

Fans of the Tim Burton-directed Netflix series were treated to an Elle Woods Easter egg in the seventh episode of the series, “If You Don’t Woe Me by Now,” in which the show’s titular character, Wednesday Addams, is treated to a date night by her potential suitor, Tyler Galpin.

Reese Witherspoon herself got wind of the shout-out and posted a TikTok reacting to the moment, writing, “That moment when you recognize the ‘horror film’ in Wednesday,” across her video.

In the scene, Tyler has decorated Crackstone’s crypt with candles and surprises Wednesday with an indoor movie date picnic. Knowing Wednesday loves horror movies, he presses “play” on a movie he has cued up and says, “Prepare to be horrified.”

Soon, the all-too-familiar early ’00s pop jam “Perfect Day” by Hoku begins playing—the opening track to Witherspoon’s 2001 film Legally Blonde.

“Oh my god,” mouths Witherspoon in the TikTok as she begins laughing.

Fans and followers chimed in in the comments, saying, “The second I heard the first note I knew it was legally blonde 💕” while others noted the similarities of Wednesday’s roommate in the show, Enid, to Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character, commenting, “Her best friend in the show is literally a werewolf version of Elle Woods.”

“Give Elle a chance, Wednesday! 😂” Witherspoon captioned her post.

Wednesday premiered on Netflix on Nov. 23 and stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Christina Ricci. The show set a record for the streaming platform as the English-language series with the most hours viewed in one week—341.2 million hours—a record previously held by Season 4 of Stranger Things.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!