Jennifer Aniston and Her Dogs Get in the Christmas Spirit

The actress posted a series of festive holiday photos on Instagram on Dec. 1.

Jennifer Aniston is seen on the set of ‘The Morning Show.’ Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston loves Christmas. The Friends alum posted a series of cozy photos and videos of herself, her two dogs and a wooden Rudolph toy.

“Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there 🎄👀❤️,” the 53-year-old captioned the Instagram post on Dec. 1.

The first pic in the series featured Aniston and her signature blonde curled locks hugging a massive Christmas tree on a farm. The next pic was of an adorable little wooden Rudolph toy with Christmas tree needles as ears and a black-and-white plaid scarf. Up next in the post was a video of her two dogs meeting the toy for the first time, and jumping up and down to grab it.

“I’m sorry, this was a terrible idea,” she says to the mini Rudolph. “Be nice! He’s visiting—just here for the holidays.”

The fourth pic features her dogs, Chesterfield and Clyde, perfectly posed in a sitting position behind Rudolph—what a sweet family!

Though Aniston, or Rachel Greene, is a trend-setter in lot of ways (think iconic 1990s blowouts and plaid mini skirts), she was quite late to join Instagram. However, when she did, back on Oct. 15 2022, the California-native temporarily froze the social media platform and broke a Guinness World Record at the time. She accrued 1 million followers in five hours and 16 minutes.

Her first post was a great one: a reunion of everyone’s favorite friend group.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too,” she captioned the post. “HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻.”

Her Friends co-stars featured in the photo gained one million followers each after her post, a concept that CrowdTangle has coined “The Aniston Effect.”