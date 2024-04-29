Jonathan Owens Shares Sweetest BTS Photos From White Sox Game With Simone Biles
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are right at home in Chicago. The pair, who split their time between the Midwest and Texas, recently relocated from Green Bay to Chicago for Owens’s football career (the NFL player was traded to the Chicago Bears in the offseason). Since, they have been busy acquainting themselves with their new part-time home, which included an afternoon at a Chicago White Sox game.
Following the event, Biles shared a photo of the pair on the field at the White Sox stadium, where they both had the chance to throw a first pitch ahead of the game. Recently, Owens followed up her post with another, sharing some more behind the scenes content from the game.
The carousel included a handful of photos of the pair walking around the stadium in their matching White Sox jerseys, with Owens’s name stitched on the back.
Biles and Owens first met on a dating app in 2020. They got engaged in early 2022 after about two years of dating. Since their wedding in April 2023, they have been splitting their time between Texas—where Biles trains for her professional gymnastics competitions—and the Midwest—where Owens plays football.
The history-making gymnast, who is a 2024 Paris Olympics hopeful, will likely be spending much of her time in the gym ahead of the Olympic Trials in late June. In the midst of busy schedules, though, the pair always make time to support each other.