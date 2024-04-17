Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share a Sweet Weekend Together in New Home of Chicago
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are proving to be right at home in Chicago. The pair, who got married last spring, have been splitting their time between Green Bay and Texas since they tied the knot. But in March, Owens was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Chicago Bears, giving the pair a new home base in the Midwest.
Though they will likely continue to split their time between two locations, as the U.S. Olympic gymnast trains in Texas, the couple have not taken long to adjust in Chicago.
Last weekend, Biles and Owens spent a few days in the Windy City. Between nice dinners out and an on-field appearance at a Chicago White Sox game—where they had the chance to throw out the first pitch—their weekend together couldn’t have been sweeter. An Instagram post that the gymnast shared to her feed featured photos of the pair posing side-by-side ahead of the Sox game. Both wore jerseys to support their team, and Biles added a pair of silver pants and a matching Gucci handbag to her ensemble.
Following the game, the official Instagram account of the White Sox likewise shared a couple photos of the pair on the field ahead of the game. “Welcome to Chicago, @jowens & @simonebiles,” the caption read.
In March, Owens signed a two-year contract with the Bears, meaning the pair should have plenty more opportunities to watch the Sox play. Biles, meanwhile, has her eyes set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team will be determined at the trials in late June.