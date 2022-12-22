Kate Upton Cheers on Justin Verlander at Mets Introductory Press Conference

Her MLB-pitcher hubby just signed with the New York-based team.

Kate Upton. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Justin Verlander was introduced as the newest member of the Mets in a press conference held at Citi Field in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and his wife, SI Swimsuit model Kate Upton, was there to support him.

Upton and the couple’s daughter, Genevieve, were in attendance and both appeared to be grinning as they watched Verlander put on his No. 35 Mets jersey for the first time.

The 30-year-old model and mom wore a bright purple pantsuit, while her shoulder-length blonde locks were pulled back into a slick, low ponytail. She looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup.

On Dec. 7, the 39-year-old pitcher signed a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets. Last month, Verlander won the 2022 World Series with the Astros. Prior to joining Houston in 2017, he played for the Detroit Tigers for 13 seasons.

“I took a leap of faith, and here we are a few weeks later,” Verlander said during the press conference. “And I think that leap of faith has paid off and obviously the surrounding cast, the players that this organization has brought in are nothing short of incredible and I cannot wait to be part of something amazing.”

Upton shared a sweet photo of her husband and their daughter, Vivi, after the Astros won the World Series in November on Instagram.

The couple recently celebrated their many exciting accomplishments with a tropical beach vacation in St. Barts, where they were spotted at Gyp Sea Beach Club on Pelican Beach—read more about it here.

