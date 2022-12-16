The SI Swimsuit model is currently in St. Barts with her MLB pitcher-husband.

Kate Upton. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Kate Upton and hubby Justin Verlander appear to be on an enviable beach vacation in St. Barts, as the two were recently spotted at Gyp Sea Beach Club on Pelican Beach.

Photos show the couple laughing in the water with a friend, and the 30-year-old model wears a cute, textured blue bikini. She accessorized with white sunglasses, gold chain necklaces and a black bucket hat. As for Verlander, he wore turquoise printed swim trunks and shades.

On Dec. 7, Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets, having won the 2022 World Series last month with the Houston Astros. Clearly, the couple has a lot to celebrate on their lavish vacation.

Upton and Verlander married in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, a year later. “Vivi” had a lavish fourth birthday party last month.

The duo frequently shares snippets of their life and love together on social media. Upton shared a sweet message on Instagram after the Astros won the World Series, along with photos of the couple with their daughter.

She wrote, “Congrats to @astrosbaseball and my husband on winning the World Series! And even more reason to celebrate… now we get you home! ❤️.”

