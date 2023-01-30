Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous Celebrating Hubby Justin Verlander’s Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton. Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Kate Upton is back in New York City, and over the weekend, the model celebrated her husband, Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. The two attended the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner on Saturday, when the MLB veteran was honored.

At the event, held at New York Hilton Midtown, Verlander was bestowed the Cy Young Award, which is presented to the top pitcher in each of the major league each year. The 11-time SI Swimsuit model shared two precious photos of the couple glammed up for their night out on Instagram post-event.

Upton wore a dazzling off-the-shoulder purple gown with a thigh-high slit, while Verlander opted for a blue striped suit. Makeup artist Tracy Murphy gave the model a bold, hot pink lip, while hairstylist DJ Quintero styled Upton’s shoulder-length blonde locks.

“All dressed up to celebrate @justinverlander’s 3rd Cy Young! 💜✨,” she captioned her post.

While this is the third time Verlander has won the honor, this year’s award plaque featured a major error, as the word “valuable” was misspelled on the trophy. He shouted out his wife several times during his acceptance speech.

“Personally, I’m so thrilled to be here tonight. As you can imagine, a lot goes into being an older athlete. It takes a village, especially when you’re almost 30. I knew that wouldn’t … Kate, see, I told you that wouldn’t land,” the 39-year-old said of his joke, which elicited virtually no laughter from the crowd. “She laughed at that every time for some reason.”

Upton and Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

“Last and the exact opposite of least, Kate and Genevieve,” he later continued, while noting that his daughter was not in attendance due to illness. “You both made what could have been one of the worst times in my life the absolute best. Getting to spend that time with you both during my rehab was one of the most rewarding times in my life. You both helped me to be a better man, be more present and enjoy the little things along the way. … You guys are my everything. I love you.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!