Kate Upton Celebrates a Return to Her Old Stomping Grounds on Instagram

Kate Upton. Laurent KOFFEL/Getty Images

Kate Upton is back in New York City. The model announced the news in an Instagram post on Jan. 25.

The three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is relocating from Houston to New York City, as her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, signed a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets in December.

In the photo, Upton stood on the curb of a street in New York City. She wore a monochromatic all-black outfit, including a blazer, pants and square-toed booties. Upton accessorized her chic street style with dark sunglasses, a scarf tied around her neck and a purse in one hand. Her shoulder-length blonde locks were worn loose and styled with a slight wave by hairstylist Michael Silva, while makeup artist Tatyana Makarova gave her fresh-faced glam.

“Back in the city 🏙️🚖,” Upton captioned her post.

While fans and friends alike knew that Upton, Verlander and their daughter, Genevieve, would be relocating for the 2023 season, plenty of the model’s 6.5 million followers piped into the comments section to share their excitement.

“We’ve been waiting. 👏👏👏,” wrote Jessica Seinfeld. “COMING OVER!!! @kateupton ❤️,” added Kirin Bhatty.

“You are missed in Houston! Best of luck in the Big Apple!” commented one person, while another fan said, “I, for one, cannot wait to see you in your Mets gear. #LGM.”

“Are you guys excited to be moving to the Big Apple??” asked one follower.

Upton sweetly cheered on her hubby when Verlander was introduced as the newest member of the Mets at a press conference last month—read more here.

