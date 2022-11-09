Kate Upton Joins Justin Verlander and Astros in Parade After World Series Win

The SI Swimsuit model and MLB pitcher also brought their daughter, Genevieve.

Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton participate in the Astros’ World Series parade. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kate Upton celebrated her husband’s second World Series championship on Monday, joining Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and their daughter, Genevieve, on a float riding through downtown Houston.

The Astros defeated the Phillies in the six-game series on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Minute Maid Park.

Verlander held up the Commissioner’s Trophy as he smiled and cheered alongside his teammates in front of an estimated two million fans.

The SI Swimsuit model snapped a photo with Reagan Bregman, who is married to third baseman Alex Bregman.

Verlander, who joined the Astros in 2017, shared a sweet montage of clips of the team after the win. “Still on cloud 9… WE DID IT!!!! 🏆” he wrote.

“Dude is married to Kate Upton and won a World Series what a life,” an envious fan commented. Justin Verlander is truly living the dream, wouldn’t you agree?

Upton and Verlander celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Nov. 4, the day before the Series finale. It was a big weekend for the family as Genevieve—known as Vivi—turned 4 on the day of the parade.

“5 years down… forever to go,” Upton wrote. “Life with you never gets old. I love you @justinverlander. Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The post included a photo of the lovebirds on a field holding hands and looking at each other and another throwback snap of them kissing at their 2017 wedding in Italy.

