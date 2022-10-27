Kate Upton Shares Adorable Video Congratulating Justin Verlander and the Astros

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and Kate Upton celebrate the 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rayst in game five of the American League Division Series. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Kate Upton is a proud wife! And if proving it by wearing a vintage custom “Verlander” satin bomber jacket that went viral isn't enough, she also posted the sweetest video on Instagram on Oct. 27.

The supermodel shared a montage of clips and pics of her and hubby Justin Verlander (Astros pitcher) hugging, kissing and celebrating the team’s Game 4 win against the Yankees. She attached Frank Ocean’s “pink + white” as the audio; it was simply perfect.

“I am so proud of you @justinverlander…” the 30-year-old wrote. “ASTROS ARE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

The Oct. 23 American League Championship Series victory secured the Astros’ spot in the World Series, which begins Friday, Oct. 28 against the Phillies.

After the win, Upton made her way to the field for a celebratory hug and photo opportunity with her husband.

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with his wife Kate Upton following defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series. Elsa/Getty Images

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2017 in Italy, and a year later, they welcomed their baby girl, Genevieve, who turns four in November. Verlander, 39, gushed to Us Weekly about how becoming a parent “changed his life” and how he wouldn’t be able to do it without the “tremendous” Upton.

“She’s been the most amazing woman and mom,” he said. “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength. Seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother — I know it’s not easy for her either, but it’s quite a connection that they have, and it’s really special for me to be able to witness that and be a part of it.”