Kate Upton Shares Her Best Mother’s Day Advice
Supermodel Kate Upton and MLB pitcher Justin Verlander got married in 2017, the same year she landed her third SI Swimsuit Issue cover (she also starred on front of the ’12 and ’13 magazines). The Michigan native and Houston Astros player then welcomed their baby girl, Genevieve, one year later.
Ahead of Mother‘s Day on May 12, the Vosa Spirits co-owner is opening up about what being a mom and the special day mean to her. While she shared a few gift ideas with the New York Post, Upton knows the holiday dedicated to mothers is actually all about love.
“Motherhood has pushed me to cherish the small moments just as much, if not more, than the big ones,” she told the outlet. “[I’ve learned] the meaning of absolute unconditional love.”
One of her most prized possessions and favorite Mother’s Day mementos is a noodle necklace her 5-year-old daughter made, along with a handmade card that is still on The Layover actress’s bedside table.
This year, Upton, the host of Hulu’s upcoming reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour, is looking forward to relaxing on Mother’s Day, and encourages other moms to do the same. Being a mother is certainly a full-time job, and everyone deserves a little break from watching over their little ones.
“Take care of yourself first so that you’re able to take care of everyone around you,” she advised fellow mothers. “The best way to do that is to prioritize sleep, self-care and healthy nutrition.”