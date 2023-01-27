Kate Upton Shares Throwback Pics From Donna Karan Campaign

If anyone can rock winter white, it’s the three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model.

Kate Upton. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This past holiday season, Kate Upton was the face of Donna Karan’s 2022 holiday collection. The three-time SI Swimsuit cover model shared a throwback Instagram video on Jan. 24 showcasing a few glamorous looks from the designer.

The video clips showed Upton in various outfits, including cozy sweaters, elegant dresses and a winter white power suit. Upton’s blonde locks were worn loose and styled with a slight wave. For a few of the shots, her glam featured a bold smoky eye, nude lips and bronzed skin, while in others she appeared fresh-faced with more natural makeup.

“Loved being a part of this @donnakaran holiday campaign!” the 30-year-old wrote in the caption of her post. She also tagged photographer Alyssa Greenberg in the video.

Plenty of Upton’s 6.5 million Instagram followers chimed in to the comments section, and several shared similar sentiments.

“Let’s go Mets” and “Welcome to New York, baby,” wrote several fans. “Timeless beauty❤️‍🔥,” added another person.

The luxury designer’s official Instagram account commented, “You’re glowing, @kateupton,” while SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai—who photographed Upton for her 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue cover in Fiji—left several red heart emojis.

The official Donna Karan IG account also recently shared several shots of Upton from the winter-themed campaign, including a gorgeous shot of the model looking sophisticated in a white blazer and pair of matching pants.

“Make winter white a classic wardrobe choice,” the caption read.

