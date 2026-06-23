Keke Palmer Just Shared Where She Stands With ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans

Everyone say, “Thank you, Jay Shetty!” The author and award-winning podcast host just asked Keke Palmer the question we’ve all been pondering: “Are you serious about Sean Evans?”

In case you missed it, the One of Them Days star and the Hot Ones host have a flirty history, dating back to the first time Palmer went on Evans’s show back in 2017. Six years later, Evans admitted to having a crush on Palmer, and when she appeared on Hot Ones once again (this time in 2025), the two shared a brief kiss. Most recently, the pair reunited for an episode of Palmer’s podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, and shortly thereafter, were spotted out on a dinner date in Brooklyn.

If the TL;DR version isn’t enough tea, get the full scoop here.

Fast forward to today, Tuesday, June 23, and Shetty asked Palmer on a “Conversations That Channel Culture” panel discussion during Cannes Lions to clarify her status with Evans. Never one to shy away from the truth, Palmer stated, “First of all, I love Sean Evans. I love Sean. Hey, Sean. That’s my guy.”

When Shetty brought up the photographs of the two out to dinner that circulated earlier this month, Palmer added, “We hanging out, you know what I mean. You start off as colleagues, you never know what could arise from there, you know, so we’ll just take it day by day. One wing at a time, so to speak.”

The now viral snippet of conversation between Palmer and Shetty has been posted by outlets like Deuxmoi and fans are (rightfully so!) freaking out over the admission.

“Oh this is the morning tea I signed up for! I love them both 😍,” one comment read.

“I need this to be real because my heart can’t take another Amelia Dimoldenberg/Andrew Garfield kinda heart break 😂😂😂,” someone else noted, referring to the chemistry between the Chicken Shop Date host and We Live in Time star.

“It would be bigger than any royal wedding,” another user stated.

“Rooting for them 🙌🏼,” an additional fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others predicted that perhaps the pair are working on a business pursuit together, rather than pursuing a romantic relationship.

“They’re not dating. I’m sure an announcement is coming soon on some sort of work collab and in the meantime they are enjoying the added publicity and speculation,” one follower forecasted.

Only time will tell where this relationship is going, but we wish Palmer and Evans nothing but the very best!

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