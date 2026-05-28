Are Keke Palmer and ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans Dating? Explaining the Rumors

If you’re anything like us, your “For You” feed has recently been flooded with videos of users rooting for actor Keke Palmer and Hot Ones host Sean Evans to become a couple.

The two stars have long been a source of fan speculation, given their natural chemistry and flirtatious banter. And earlier this week, those romance rumors kicked it into high gear after the actor featured the YouTube sensation as a guest on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer.

Explaining the romance rumors

Before we get into the podcast, let’s take it back to the very beginning. Fans first noticed potential sparks between the two celebrities when Palmer stopped by Hot Ones for the first time in 2017. She went on to make multiple appearances on the YouTube interview show, and her easy banter and sweet vibe with the host left viewers rooting for the pair to potentially date.

This speculation grew further in 2023, when Evans admitted to having a crush on Palmer while chatting with fellow YouTube interviewer Amelia Dimoldenberg on her show, Chicken Shop Date. Palmer brought up the viral clip when she next appeared on Hot Ones in late 2025, joking that the two should “just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” They did indeed share a smooch, sending fans into a frenzy once more.

As noted above, Palmer and Evans connected again on Tuesday, May 26, when the former invited the latter to be a guest on her podcast. There, she playfully introduced him as a “potential suitor,” and, throughout the candid chat, they had plenty of moments that could easily be read as flirtatious. Palmer even brought her mother over to weigh in on their banter from off-camera, who said, “This is great. This is how life should be. The guy from Crystal Lake should be sitting next to the girl from Robbins.”

“That’s so sweet, Mom. I love that. Shoutout to Mr. and Mrs. Evans,” Palmer replied, referring to Evan’s own parents. The Hot Ones host then cheekily replied, “Oh, I thought you were talking about us.” You can watch the full podcast episode on YouTube here!

Fans weigh in on their chemistry

Since the episode dropped online, fans have swarmed social media to share their love for the two as a pair. Comments left by viewers under the episode on YouTube also told a similar story, with everyone on the same page with their palpable chemistry.

“I normally don’t get invested with celebrity couples, but imma need these two together expeditiously,” one commenter declared.

“‘I thought you were talking about us.’ OKAY seaaaaaan,” another applauded.

“The most professional flirting I’ve ever seen,” a user quipped.

“The comment section definitely passed the vibe check,” another fan added, going on to joke, “Why [are] we all cheesing and kicking our feet? 😂”

While neither Palmer or Evans have confirmed the status of their relationship at the time of this article’s publication, we’ll keep you posted!

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