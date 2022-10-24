Kim Kardashian Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to have not one but two head-turning looks for her birthday weekend. The SKIMS founder, who turned 42 on Oct. 21, kicked off the busy two-day affair with an intimate dinner party on Friday in Los Angeles where she wore a white sheer lace gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She opted for black undergarments and accessorized with white sandals, a micro-sized purse and cross necklace.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton shared some images of the party look on Instagram along with the caption, “She just gets better. Last night’s bday glam,” to which Kardashian responded with a black heart emoji. For the soiree, he kept her platinum blonde locks down with beachy waves while makeup artist Mary Phillips gave her nude lips and a neutral smoky eye.

The dinner, which included sushi, lobster tacos and mochi ice cream, was attended by sisters Kourtney (with husband Travis Barker), Khloe, Kendall and Kylie as well as matriarch Kris Jenner. The subdued evening was a nice prelude for what was to come the next day – a trip to Las Vegas to see Usher’s residency at the Park MGM and a private dinner at Carbone.

Unfortunately, due to high winds, they were unable to land Kylie’s private plane and were re-routed back to L.A. The birthday girl with Khloe, Kris and friends—including Tracy Romulus and Stephanie Shepherd—made the most of it and boarded a party bus to In-N-Out where they turned the parking lot into their (fashion) runway.

Kardashian, who shared she “had to take a boa to cover up” before heading inside to order, sparkled in another ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana, this time a glittery bra and pants look with matching pointy stilettos. For the intended night in Sin City, she accessorized with a much larger crystal cross choker. Though her 24-hour getaway didn’t pan out, Usher did reach out and invited her to come see the show any time, which means there will be new lewks soon!