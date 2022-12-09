Kourtney Kardashian Pairs Teeny Tiny Dress With the Tallest Platform Heels

The reality TV star was serving legs for days in her recent IG holiday photo dump.

Kourtney Kardashian. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Can we get a moment of silence for Kourtney Kardashian’s legs? The 43-year-old shared a stunning series of photos of herself in a recent IG holiday photo dump.

Kardashian wore a holographic silver turtleneck mini dress paired with a matching metallic tinsel boa and sky-high platform stiletto heels. (It looks like the mom of three already has her New Year’s Eve outfit picked out.) In the meantime, she’s promoting her vitamin brand Lemme and its new holiday collection of gummies.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year ❄️🌨️✨,” Kardashian captioned her post, featuring tons of purple and silver presents, ornaments and gingerbread cookies as props and decoration.

“Sooooo our @lemme holiday shop just launched just in time,” she continued in the Dec. 8 post. “From digital gift cards with personalized notes to building your own gummy bundle (choose 3 of your favorites) – it’s a Lemme land extravaganza!”

For glam, the Poosh founder opted for pin-straight hair, dramatic blue eyeshadow and a nude lip. She posed in front of a cozy-looking fireplace, making a kissy face in some photos and holding the “focus” gummies in others.

“lemme hear those slay bells jingling,” reads the holiday page of lemmelive.com. “the joy can last all year with lemme wellness gummies.”

Kardashian launched Lemme on Nov. 29 with a celebratory IG post that went viral for a reason you might not expect. Fans and followers chimed in to the comments section of her post to offer admiration for Kardashian showing off her “natural” body.

She posed in a mesh, open-back, two-piece metallic set styled by Chloe and Chenelle.

“We love a natural body, soft and beautiful,” someone said, while another person piped in, “Iconic body this is what we need to see❤️.”

“I love the REAL,” a follower wrote. “You go, girl! 👏”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!