Kourtney Kardashian’s Post Goes Viral For Showing Off ‘Natural’ Body in Mesh Two-Piece

The Poosh founder took to IG to officially launch her vitamin brand, Lemme, on Nov. 29.

Kourtney Kardashian. Gotham/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is making moves. Not only did she launch yet another brand on Tuesday, Nov. 29, but she also went viral for her unedited and “natural” promo photos.

The 43-year-old launched Lemme, a vitamin brand offering gummies and other products geared toward sleep, metabolism, digestion, concentration and calmness.

“@lemme Sleep is officially live on lemmelive.com! ✨✨,” she wrote on Instagram. “All of my dreams of becoming a good sleep fairy came true shooting this campaign with my princess of all things including, but not limited to: (newly) sleep ☁️🧚🏼‍♂️.”

Several fans weighed in to the comments to express support for the brand, but mostly to express their admiration for Kardashian, who posed in a sheer metallic two-piece set.

She looked absolutely stunning in the Chloe and Chenelle styled look—with a slicked back bun by Irinel and perfect glam done by Leah Darcy—but fans were fixated on the “natural” aspect of the photo shoot with Pierre.

“We love a natural body, soft and beautiful,” someone wrote, while another said, “Iconic body this is what we need to see❤️.”

“This is a breath of fresh air compared to the edited pics shoved in our faces 24/7,” another fan chimed in.

“Wait…a celebrity…with a normal back,” someone piped in. “No ribs showing, no spine showing? Yeah that’s very nice to see. 🥰”

“I love the REAL,” another follower wrote. “You go, girl! 👏”

Kardashian says she has been on a “wellness journey” since the birth of son Mason 13 years ago.

“I have tried so many different things and met with doctors, gurus, specialists, in pursuit of living my healthiest and most balanced life,” reads her founder’s note on the Lemme website. “From oversized supplements that are difficult to swallow to gummy vitamins that were O.K. on taste but not so good on ingredients, and I learned so much along the way!”

Kardashian said in an IG post that while she herself doesn’t struggle with sleeping and has the “natural gift” of falling asleep upon hitting the pillow, little sis Khloe Kardashian can’t say the same. Enter: the newest “sleep” gummy.

“These new vegan gummies help you fall and stay asleep—without that groggy feeling in the morning,” Kardashian continued in her caption. “Ps: they contain magnesium which is one of my favorite ingredients, especially for sleep. Sweet dreams! xx.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!