Lizzo Stuns in Intricate, Colorful Alexander McQueen Gown

Lizzo hit the 2022 People’s Choice Awards last night looking absolutely stunning in Alexander McQueen. The event, which was held in Santa Monica, Calif., honors entertainers in film, television and music and is voted on by the fans. The Dec. 6 celebration drew out stars from Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner to Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde.

The “About Damn Time” singer shared her vibrant embroidered gown from the designer’s spring-summer 2023 collection on Instagram, captioning her post, “Fit for a McQueen👑.” She paired the bold dress with lots of gold jewelry, stiletto nails and winged eyeliner, and credited her team for the look, including celebrity hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain, makeup artist Alexx Mayo, nail artist Eri Ishizu and stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

Fans and followers hyped Lizzo, 34, up in the comments of her post not only for her outfit but also for her incredible acceptance speech at the ceremony. The “Good as Hell” singer was nominated for six awards in total and took home two: one for Song of 2022 for “About Damn Time,” as well as the award for People’s Champion, given to an individual who uses their platform to fight for social justice.

Lizzo’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, presented her daughter with the People’s Champion award.

“I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform,” Lizzo said in her acceptance speech. “And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight I am sharing this honor, make some noise for the people, ya’ll.”

The three-time Grammy winner then brought 17 activists she felt were deserving of the honor onstage with her and introduced each individual while sharing the incredible work they are doing. The full speech can be found below.

Fans commented on the YouTube video, praising the Emmy-winning singer for using her platform to amplify other voices.

“WOW. This was my favorite People Choice (sic) award and speech tonight. More power to our women in this country and the rest of the world. They'll make things right!!,” said one, while another chimed in with, “This was so powerful! YES we need more of this amplification! People's choice awards for social activism please.”

When it was announced in November that Lizzo would be receiving the People’s Champion award, Cassandra Tryon, SVP of entertainment live events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, stated that the singer “leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond. Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

Fans can catch Lizzo on her “Special” tour through July 2023, or stream her new documentary, Love, Lizzo, available now on HBO Max.

