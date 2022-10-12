Look: From Sweaty Workouts to Red Carpet Glam, Lindsey Vonn Won’t Be Pigeonholed

The Olympic Skier and SI Swimsuit model can do it all.

Lindsey Vonn is seen promoting her book "Rise: My Story," released in January, in New York City. Gotham/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn slays both on the red carpet and in the gym, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Olympic skier shared an Instagram reel—featuring different photos and videos of her in red-carpet gowns and workout clothes—to the sound of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

“For me, being a woman looks different every minute of every day,” the four-time World Cup champion wrote. “I’m always growing, learning and adapting to what life brings. Life has been challenging lately but I’m taking care of myself from the inside out and taking it one day at a time. But I try to keep things in perspective and remember what my Mom always said, ‘Today is another great day!’”

Fans were supportive in the comments. “With all your injuries, your drive and determination to me, is motivation for me to get better,” someone wrote. “I applaud you for being you.”

Another chimed in: “Love it! Working to help my two daughters understand these exact points!”

Her video included two gorgeous fashion looks from the Jason Wu fashion show at New York Fashion Week and the Harper’s BAZAAR/Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary event. She also tossed in sweaty workout videos of her doing squats with a barbell over her shoulders, leg presses and arm ropes.

US Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's Combined Downhill event of the FIS World Cup in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. on January 17, 2009. Schaadfoto/Getty Images

The three-time SI Swimsuit model made her SI debut in 2010 and shot again in ’16 and ’19. She noticed her confidence grew a lot between her first and last photoshoots.

“I remember the first time I was asked to be in the magazine and I was shocked they asked me. I wasn’t sure of myself and was struggling with self confidence,” she said. “Now being in my third issue it’s amazing to see how far I’ve come as a person. I’m finally confident in myself and I think you’ll be able to see that in the pictures.”