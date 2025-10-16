‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Episodes 7-11 Recap: Catch Up on Everything Before the Finale
Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind is back for season 9, and we’re here to recap absolutely everything you might have missed!
Taking place in Colorado, the first six episodes saw the couples meeting in the pods and forming close connections before eventually emerging engaged. There was plenty of the usual drama and chaos to go around, and of the 32 singles who entered the pods, six couples exited engaged. However, one of those six couples ended things within a day of leaving the pods before making it to Mexico, leaving viewers with five total couples to follow.
Check out our recap of episodes 1-6 here!
Episodes 7-11 saw the couples leaving their honeymoon phase in Mexico, venturing back into the real world, meeting each other’s families and learning to live together—and we’ve taken it upon ourselves to recap absolutely everything for you!
Episode 7: Unknown Factors
All of the couples enjoyed their last few days together in Mexico before meeting up once again for a party, where they chatted about their experiences so far.
Ali and Anton
Ali and Anton continued on their path forward as strong as ever, but during a party with the cast halfway through the episode, Ali revealed that the two have yet to have a “disagreement,” which concerned her. Meanwhile, the guys at the party joked that Anton had the “perfect relationship,” to which he agreed.
Madison and Joe
Madison and Joe’s story picked up after their argument at the pool party. Madison remained upset after Joe’s strange demeanor when she returned to check on him in the hotel room later. Meanwhile, Joe felt overwhelmed by the intensity of their conversation. Their argument ended with Madison leaving their suite in tears. The two reunited the next morning and chatted through their feelings before eventually making up, with Joe affirming his love by telling Madison that he’s “here for [her].”
Kalybriah and Edmond
We rejoin Kalybriah and Edmond a day or so after the argument they had in the last episode. The two opened up about how they felt during their disagreement before ultimately moving past it. Kalybriah admitted she “struggles to get over things sometimes,” but is working on it. During the party, Kalybriah noted that she continues to learn more about herself through the experiment.
Annie and Nick
After the party, Nick chatted about the different couples and how many of them had been arguing during the week. This began a disagreement between the two, as Annie didn’t want to hear about the other couples in comparison to them. She was frustrated by his approach, feeling like he wanted to “sleep [their disagreement] off.” Nick expressed that he was trying to comfort Annie, but she kept “brushing him away.” Annie told Nick that having him in her life was not a “need” but a “want.”
Megan and Jordan
During the party, Jordan admitted that when Megan said he “annoyed” her in the previous episode, it hurt his feelings. He also expressed concerns about their living together and their radically different work schedules, as Megan has a different lifestyle from him, given that he’s a father. The episode ended with Megan showing Jordan around her Denver apartment before becoming overwhelmed by their soon-to-be integrated worlds.
Episode 8: Stripping the Veil
At the end of the last episode, the couples all said goodbye to Mexico and hello to their new living arrangements in Denver. Moving in with someone is never easy, especially someone you met mere weeks before, and almost all of the pairs struggled to adapt to living as a duo.
Ali and Anton
Ali and Anton balanced their demanding work schedules, as they both work nights. Ali expressed that she hoped Anton would make enough that she wouldn’t have to work eventually, but Anton hoped that she’d at least work once or twice a week to help with their budget. The episode ended with Ali meeting Anton’s friend and his girlfriend of four months, the latter of whom revealed that the men went to strip clubs while they were both still single—a fact that bothered Ali.
Madison and Joe
Madison and Joe had another disagreement, this time about Joe meeting Madison’s parents. Madison expressed that she felt like Joe wanted her to be more negative, while she remained optimistic. Later in the episode, they visited Joe’s apartment, and the two had an open and honest conversation. They came around, with Joe apologizing for his actions. Joe then took Madison to meet his family, who asked Madison about their future family plans and kids.
Kalybriah and Edmond
Kalybriah met Edmond’s mother, whom they welcomed over for a tasty-looking dinner. After Kalybriah stepped away, Edmond’s mother expressed initial hesitation over the situation and Kalybriah—even revealing that she’d looked at Kalybriah’s Instagram account beforehand—but said that, after meeting her, she liked her. The group shared an emotional moment as Edmond’s mother expressed her approval of their union.
Annie and Nick
Annie and Nick chatted a day or so after their disagreement in the previous episode, with Annie commenting that the two had learned a lot about each other over the last few weeks. Nick then took Annie to see his house in the mountains, which left her questioning whether he was truly ready to split his life between his home there and her home in the city.
Megan and Jordan
Megan and Jordan took a look at Jordan’s apartment in Denver, which he shares with his son. Megan said she called realtors so the two could look at bigger houses together. Later, Megan introduced Jordan to her mother and sister. After revealing that they connected in the pods over the fact that Jordan’s son has Type 1 diabetes—the same disease Megan’s late father had—her mother got emotional, and her sister called it “the biggest sign [she] could get” that the two belonged together.
Episode 9: Ghosts of Pods Past
The episode everyone was waiting for: the couples attended a Western-themed party alongside the singles from the pods—many of whom they dated and/or broke up with during their pod period.
Ali and Anton
While catching up with the other women at the party, Ali revealed that—while the other women had all met their partner’s families already—she had only met his friends. She also shared the information she learned last episode, and opened up about concerns she had about Anton’s alcohol consumption.
Madison and Joe
Madison and Joe’s connection appeared to be on steady ground from the previous episode. However, Joe accidentally caused an awkward moment between Annie and Nick during the party after making comments about Annie’s physical connection with Nick versus what she might have had with her other pod connection, Brenden. Madison also chatted with her friend from the pods, Kait, about how strong her and Joe’s physical connection is.
Kalybriah and Edmond
Edmond surprised Kalybriah with a pair of roller blades as a gift to start the episode, and the two were all smiles. However, once they attended the party, things took a turn. After Kalybriah overheard Edmond making comments to the other couples about how she doesn’t compliment or validate him enough, the two got into an argument, with Kalybriah asking for space. The episode ended with Kalybriah returning for a group picture, but asking Edmond not to speak to her.
Annie and Nick
Nick introduced Annie to his family, and the two opened up about their struggles with communication. At the party, both Annie and Nick got a chance to chat with their previous connections from the pods—Brenden and Kait, respectively. Annie reiterated that she felt she had made the right decision in choosing Nick. Meanwhile, Nick apologized to Kait for not being more honest about his connection with Annie, but Kait was still frustrated that Nick told her he loved her before taking it back.
Megan and Jordan
At the beginning of the episode, Jordan revealed that he makes “chicken smoothies” every morning (and Megan was just as disturbed as we were) before the two set off to view a house together. While Megan loved the property, Jordan felt it was too extravagant, given the size and price tag. During the party, Megan had a chance to sit down with her other connection, Mike, who apologized for making her cry in the pods and revealed he had wanted to “slide into her DMs” but stopped himself. He outright asked if she thought she made a mistake, to which she answered “No.”
BONUS: Patrick and Anna
As we noted in our episode 1-6 recap, Patrick and Anna connected in the pods, but Anna elected to leave the show early. Patrick stayed and explored his connection with Kacie, whom he proposed to—and who broke up with him almost immediately after their reveal (Patrick also shared in this episode that Kacie refused to give him the engagement ring back). Anna and Patrick got a chance to chat privately at the party, and—while Patrick expressed that Anna was always his number one—she was hurt that he proposed to Kacie.
Episode 10: Runaway Groom
Taking place in the aftermath of the party, the couples dealt with revelations and disagreements. Emotions peaked as the women shopped for their wedding gowns while the men were fitted for their tuxes. Also, the end of this episode had perhaps the best needle-drop in Love Is Blind history. Please give your editors a raise, Netflix.
Ali and Anton
Ali questioned Anton about the location of the alcohol they’d been keeping in the fridge, which was now gone, and Anton said his friend had come over and the two shared it. Ali sat Anton down, and the two had a frank discussion about Anton’s drinking habits. The conversation ended with Anton reaffirming his feelings for Ali. Later, Anton introduced her to his mother, who was supportive of Ali and approved of their union.
Madison and Joe
Madison introduced Joe to her family, and they were delighted by Joe’s understanding of her eye condition and their connection. While at their fittings, Madison tried on several dresses and bonded with her family. However, Joe began to struggle with the stress of the situation as he was fitted with his tux before he took off, leaving the store and heading to his truck. He was tailed by his friends as “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter blared in the background (and it was pure art, honestly).
Kalybriah and Edmond
Kalybriah and Edmond hashed out their disagreement from the party, with Kalybriah detailing why she was so frustrated with Edmond, adding context. She revealed that, off-camera, she had asked him for help with something the previous evening, but he didn’t do what she’d asked, despite all she’d done for him. She wanted him to apologize, feeling that he didn’t take accountability for the issues they’ve had. They talked it out, both apologizing and coming to an understanding.
Annie and Nick
Annie and Nick started the episode with a heated discussion after returning from the party. Nick told Annie that Kait took his apology well, but Annie felt like Nick was holding back. When he asked about what, Annie responded, “You don’t love me as much as I want you to.” The following day, the two sat down to talk, but their conversation took a turn when Nick said that getting to the altar with Annie was no longer a “happy idea” for him after their disagreements. Annie asked him to reconsider, but Nick was set in his decision and ended their relationship.
Megan and Jordan
Jordan introduced Megan to his parents, revealing that he’d only ever taken two other women to meet them. The group had great banter and appeared to hit it off. Jordan also told his parents of their plans to have more children, which delighted them. Later, Megan revealed in a self-taped segment that she was finally meeting Jordan’s son, though they’d decided to do so off-camera.
Episode 11: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
The last episode before the remaining couples walk down the aisle (or at least attempt to) and make their final decisions.
Ali and Anton
Ali and her mother had an emotional conversation after Ali learned one of her sisters wouldn’t be attending the wedding, as she didn’t support the show. Anton joined them, meeting her mother for the first time. The two clicked, and her mother gave Anton her blessing. Later, the two went on a date to the park, reaffirming their intentions to make it all the way to the altar.
Madison and Joe
The episode opened with Madison crying on the phone, saying Joe “had a total breakdown” after he left the tux fitting. She also said he outright told her that if they went to the altar, he’d say no. Later, they sat down for a heart-to-heart, where Joe reiterated that Madison was not right for him. Madison asked for a reason, but he couldn’t give anything specific, stating that he could just feel it. Madison was frustrated and hurt by the lack of clarity, but Joe was set in his decision and ended their relationship.
Kalybriah and Edmond
Kalybriah and Edmond went on a snowy escapade together, where she confronted him about how different she felt he acted in front of the camera versus off-camera. She highlighted a private moment they had in the car, where she felt he was “dismissive” of her feelings. Their conversation ended with Edmond insisting he’d “done nothing wrong,” but he later brought her flowers and apologized for his actions, which she appreciated.
Megan and Jordan
Megan and Jordan went on a date to a popular Western-wear shop in Denver, and they chatted about Megan’s love of numerology and Jordan’s unorthodox tux pick for the ceremony. Later, the two packed up their apartment and struggled to communicate, with Megan asking for more conversation. Jordan felt Megan wasn’t being compassionate about his situation. As the episode ended, the two continued their disagreement, with Megan wanting Jordan to open up about his work life and Jordan feeling like Megan needed to slow down.
When is the final episode available?
The final episode of Love Is Blind will be available for streaming next Wednesday, Oct. 22.
The dramatic finale will be followed by what is sure to be an equally dramatic reunion episode, available for streaming on Oct. 29th at 9 p.m. ET.