LSU Gymnasts Have a Strong Message for the Public Following NCAA Championship Win
A noticeable shift in coverage of women’s sports has been taking place recently, and for good reason. Between the WNBA Draft setting a new viewership record, Caitlin Clark’s pending record-breaking Nike deal and professional golfer Nelly Korda’s historical fifth win in five starts, female athletes are making noise, and the public is responding.
Added to the fanfare, LSU made program history with the school’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship title last Saturday. The road to victory saw incredible performances by both Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan, who were named individual National Champions in addition to the team trophy.
The squad, which includes 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Dunne, knew their win was worthy of media attention, and they wanted everyone else to know it, too. The Tigers returned to Baton Rouge with a trophy and a handful of fresh T-shirts that made their sentiments known. The LSU purple tees, courtesy of the brand TOGETHXR—co-founded by Alex Morgan, Sue Bird and a handful of others—read “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” in bold gold letters.
In a post shared by the official LSU gymnastics account, the team posed together in their shirts, huddled around their new hardware. “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports,” the caption declared, calling attention to the statement, which professional and college athletes alike have sported on hats and shirts in recent months.
The Tigers used their win as fuel for the ongoing conversation about media coverage of women’s sports. Forces like TOGETHXR, the 2024 WNBA Draft class and the Tigers gymnastics team are working to put women’s sports on the map like never before.