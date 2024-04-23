LPGA Golfer Nelly Korda Makes History With Fifth Tour Win in a Row
Top-ranked Nelly Korda is on a run. The 25-year-old won her fifth straight LPGA Tour tournament Sunday, becoming only the third woman’s golfer in history to do so (she was preceded by Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez).
Following in the footsteps of her sister, fellow professional golfer Jessica Korda, Nelly turned pro in 2016. A year later, she secured her LPGA Tour card, and has been making a name for herself ever since.
Her victory at the Chevron Championship on Sunday wasn’t just her fifth win in as many starts. It was also her second major championship win. Her first major came back in 2021, when she took home the Women’s PGA Championship and subsequently rose to No. 1 in the world.
With the victory, the Florida native recorded her 13th LPGA Tour victory since joining in 2017. Sportswear giant Nike, one of her biggest sponsors, offered its congratulations via Instagram. “The future just made history,” the company wrote of Korda’s achievement, referring to her as the future of the game of golf.
At a time when women’s sports are achieving greater visibility and coverage, Korda’s feat couldn’t have been more fitting. The news comes only a week after the 2024 WNBA Draft, which—with 2.4 million viewers—broke the record for the highest viewership of the annual event. With athletes like basketball icon Caitlin Clark, gymnast Simone Biles and Korda breaking records and making history, the future of women’s sports is bright—just like Nike said.