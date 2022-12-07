Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Launch New Production Company

Sports legends Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are teaming up to launch a production company, A Touch More, the couple announced on Instagram today.

“What started out as endless convos about our shared lived experiences has finally turned into @atouchmore. It has been a labor of love building this with @mrapinoe, and I couldn’t be more proud and excited to share this with the world,” Bird said in her post.

According to the company’s website, A Touch More will focus on “stories of revolutionaries who move culture forward,” and the team will be “composed of passionate leaders, forward-thinkers, glass-ceiling breakers and change-makers” who will work to tell brand stories that connect with their like-minded audiences.

Bird, the recently retired Seattle Storm guard who has with four WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals under her belt, and Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s soccer national team leader who has won two World Cups and two Olympic medals, created their new production company in partnership with TOGETHXR, a media brand founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.

“It’s thinking you know a story and then going that extra mile to fully know it because there’s always a touch more and that’s where the good stuff is,” they shared in a promo video.

The dynamic power couple first met at the Summer Olympics in 2016 and have been engaged since October 2020.

“We’re kind of toying with having a wedding in Mexico maybe. So there’ll definitely be Coronas on deck, I can count on that for sure,” Bird recently told People.

