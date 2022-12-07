Skip to main content

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Launch New Production Company

The dynamic power couple will focus on authentic storytelling.
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm and Megan Rapinoe of USA soccer talk with Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks during the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Allison Farrand/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe.

Sports legends Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are teaming up to launch a production company, A Touch More, the couple announced on Instagram today.

“What started out as endless convos about our shared lived experiences has finally turned into @atouchmore. It has been a labor of love building this with @mrapinoe, and I couldn’t be more proud and excited to share this with the world,” Bird said in her post.

According to the company’s website, A Touch More will focus on “stories of revolutionaries who move culture forward,” and the team will be “composed of passionate leaders, forward-thinkers, glass-ceiling breakers and change-makers” who will work to tell brand stories that connect with their like-minded audiences. 

Bird, the recently retired Seattle Storm guard who has with four WNBA championships and five Olympic gold medals under her belt, and Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s soccer national team leader who has won two World Cups and two Olympic medals, created their new production company in partnership with TOGETHXR, a media brand founded by Bird, Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.

“It’s thinking you know a story and then going that extra mile to fully know it because there’s always a touch more and that’s where the good stuff is,” they shared in a promo video.

The dynamic power couple first met at the Summer Olympics in 2016 and have been engaged since October 2020.

“We’re kind of toying with having a wedding in Mexico maybe. So there’ll definitely be Coronas on deck, I can count on that for sure,” Bird recently told People.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!

© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy