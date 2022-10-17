Megan Thee Stallion Announces Break After Momentous ‘SNL’ Night

The rapper made her hosting debut Oct. 15 and starred as the musical guest, performing songs from her latest album ‘Traumazine.’

Megan Thee Stallion is spotted in New York in a brown long-sleeve, two-piece maxi dress set. MEGA/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion deserves a much-needed break. On Saturday, the rapper doubled as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, or as she called it on Instagram, #stallionnightlive.

According to TMZ, her Los Angeles home was broken into on Friday and an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics were taken from the home. Fortunately, the 27-year-old wasn’t home at the time.

She tweeted candidly later that day about needing a little time off — totally understandable. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the “Savage” rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, wrote.

The Grammy award winner absolutely stunned with her SNL hosting debut. This was Pete’s second time performing as a musical guest, and she proved to be a triple threat with her phenomenal acting skills in a “Hot Girl Hospital” skit.

“The story of three everyday heroes glowing up their community, one dusty chick at a time,” the narrator says. “When life is on the line, these are the women who will answer the call, say something rude, then hang up.“

Pete also played an honors student, a workout instructor and a woman who lives in the woods on SNL.

“I got my degree in health administration because I have always wanted to help the people in my community. I believe that it is important to have a sharp mind and a sharp body-ody-ody-ody-ody,” she said during her monologue. “That’s why I launched my website, that provides resources to those who are struggling with their mental health, Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too.”

“That’s a real website,” Pete reassured, while the live audience laughed. “I can’t believe the domain wasn’t already taken.”

She performed the hit song Anxiety off her recent album, Traumazine. Pete wore a long sparkly red floor-length gown and a beauty pageant sash across her chest that read “Ms. Anxiety.” Behind her, were five similarly dressed backup dancers—Ms. Underpaid, Ms. Overworked, Ms. Overwhelmed, Ms. Overlooked, and Ms. Insecure.

Trauamzine, the 2021 Best New Artist award winner’s second studio album, was released in August, and Anxiety explores her own mental health struggles and the grief of losing her mom to brain cancer in 2019. Fans noticed Pete getting emotional on stage during her performance.

“If I could write a letter to Heaven / I would tell my mama that I shoulda been listenin’ / And I would tell her sorry that I really been wildin’ / And ask her to forgive me, ’cause I really been tryin’ / And I would ask please, show me who been real / And get ’em from around me if they all been fake,” she rapped.