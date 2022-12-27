Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like an Island Princess in a Red Bikini on Vacation

This isn’t the actress’s first holiday beach trip of the year.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York premiere. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is back with another stunning tropical vacation pic. This time the Stranger Things star wore a bright red bikini, perfect for the holiday season.

“merry christmas ❤️,” the 18-year-old captioned her Dec. 25 Instagram post that garnered six million likes in two days. She posed in front of luscious green trees and plants. Brown’s hair was slicked back into a neat bun and she accessorized with a bright pink flower behind one ear. She paired the matching bikini set with a high-waisted cream crochet skirt on top.

Tons of fans chimed in to the comments to make the classic “11 out of 10” joke.

Brown recently took a Thanksgiving beach trip with her beau, Jake Bongiovi. The Enola Holmes star and Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, made their public debut as a couple on the red carpet at the BAFTA awards in March of this year.

She shared an adorable video of the two of them on Nov. 24 and another sweet Polaroid photo on Dec 5. Brown wore a white bikini and Bongiovi wore black swim trunks.

“sunny one so true, i love you” she captioned the post in an ode to Marvin Gaye’s “Sunny.”

In true Gen-Z relationship fashion, Bongiovi and Brown met on social media, she revealed to Wired last month.

“We met on Instagram,” she explained. “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Bongiovi made his Instagram debut on Brown’s grid, which is followed by more than 60 million people, in November 2021. She “hard launched” the relationship, as the kids would say, with a blurry photo of the two of them cuddled up in front of the London Eye ferris wheel.

