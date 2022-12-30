Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Her Summer Style in a Vibrant Green Floral String Bikini

Millie Bobby Brown. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing more swimsuit content with her fans. On Dec. 29, the Stranger Things actress posted several photos to Instagram of herself and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi snorkeling.

The post includes a pic of Brown and Bongiovi laughing and smiling on a boat, while the 18-year-old shows off a green string bikini with a cute floral pattern. Bongiovi stands next to his girlfriend, wearing blue swim trunks and an open button-up shirt. Another photo in the post shows the couple snorkeling, huddled together underwater and posing for the camera.

“just keep swimming,” the Enola Holmes star captioned her post, which was shared with her more than 60 million followers.

Brown’s post garnered more than two million likes in just five hours, and fans clamored to the comments section to debate whether her caption was a reference to the 2016 Colleen Hoover book, It Ends With Us, or the ’03 Pixar film, Finding Nemo.

“Just keep swimming as in it ends with us ?,” commented one fan, while another person said, “The f--- is It ends with us?????? Have I reached an age that people don't know Finding Nemo????”

On Christmas Eve, Brown shared an Instagram photo of herself in a bright red string bikini looking like an island princess—see the pic here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!