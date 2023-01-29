Molly Sims Flaunts Fit Figure in Valentine’s Day Lingerie Set

The actress modeled the undergarments to promote her holiday gift guide.

Molly Sims. Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

Molly Sims loves love. The actress and former SI Swimsuit model released a Valentine’s Day gift guide on her official website, and to promote it, she shared several sweet and sassy pics on Instagram wearing a lingerie set.

Sims paired a black lacy bra that included a delicate pink bow with a pair of high-waisted boy shorts and sheer black tights. In one photo, the 49-year-old stood on one high-heeled foot while she balanced a pink frosted cake in her hand. In another, she licked icing off of her finger.

The pics were snapped by photographer Felicia Lasala. Sims tagged hair and makeup artists Joey Maalouf and Emily Hedicke Edwards in the photos, as well as stylist Sonja Christensen.

“Have your cake and eat it too 🎂😉 My Valentines Day Gift Guide is ON 💋,” she cheekily captioned the post she shared with her 820,000 followers.

Friends and fans were quick to chime in to the comments section to hype up the mom of three.

“You are so cute 💕💕💕,” wrote one person, while another follower added, “😍😍😍🔥 Literally on fire !🔥.”

“You are such a beautiful woman, inside and out!!!! 🥰,” piped in one person, while another said, “Good golly, Miss Molly.”

Sims’s Valentine’s Day gift guide includes makeup, accessories, home items, lingerie, activewear and more. She also created a secondary “for Him Edition,” which features clothing, gadgets and footwear for men.

In another love-filled post, Sims recently celebrated her husband, film producer Scott Stuber. She congratulated him on his Netflix job promotion with a sweet Instagram message—read it here.

