Molly Sims Displays Toned Physique in Black Seashell Bikini

The actress is sharing tons of swimwear content from her family vacation.

Molly Sims. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Molly Sims is clearly enjoying her family vacation in Costa Rica. The beach babe continues to share photos of herself having fun in the sun, and that includes showing off her fashionable swimwear.

On Dec. 31, the Las Vegas actress flaunted her toned body in a black, seashell-embroidered LILY & ROSE swimsuit, featuring a top with multi-color trim and fluttery shoulder detailing. Sims wore her hair slicked back in a bun and accessorized with black sunglasses and a few chain necklaces as she posed for the camera in front of a cotton-candy-colored sky.

In two of the photos in the carousel post, the former SI Swimsuit model wears a boho tiered midi dress by ZIMMERMANN over her swimwear.

“Day 5 🏝 Back to our regularly scheduled programming. Adios 2022 💋🥂,” the 49-year-old captioned her post.

Tons of Sims’s 813,000 followers left their wishes for the year ahead in the comments section, as well as praise for her fashionable swimwear.

“Stunner! Happy New Year and watch out 2023! ❤️,” said one fan, while another follower commented, “Happy New Year Molly. You look fabulous as usual.”

“That suit!! 🙌,” piped in another follower, while one person added, “Your dress…swoon! Those look like coffee beans are your swimsuit!”

To kick off 2023, Sims posted a photo of herself wearing a nude spaghetti strapped Ulla Johnson dress with a delicate floral pattern, which she paired with black Aviator sunglasses. She modeled the look while lounging in an egg chair and posing for the camera in a full-length shot to show off the ruched detailing on the dress.

"That 2023 glow ✨,” she captioned her post.

Sims’s recent vacation-themed IG content also includes a Dec. 29 Instagram post in which she shows off her fit figure in a black string bikini on a boat—see the photos here.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!