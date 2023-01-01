Molly Sims Flaunts Fit Figure in Black String Bikini on Costa Rica Vacation

The actress and her family are soaking up some sun on a tropical trip.

Molly Sims. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Molly Sims is sharing photos from her family’s vacation in Costa Rica, and we’re soaking up the sun vicariously through her adventures.

The SI Swimsuit model shared a series of images on Instagram on Dec. 29, including one of herself wearing a black string bikini top by Monday Swimwear paired with a flowy, black heart-printed Saint Laurent sarong. Sims smiles for the camera while lounging on a boat with a Prada beach bag at her feet.

Other pics included in the post feature the 49-year-old in the water with her husband, Scott Stuber, and their three children, Brooks, Scarlett and Grey, as well as a close-up of a poke bowl. A selfie of Sims rocking Aviators and a beautiful sunset also made the cut.

“This might be the best place on earth! We went in caves, snorkeled, swam, beached, and atv’d … I mean, this is PARADISE 🙌🏻🌴🥥,” the actress captioned her post, while also tagging Zapotal Beach as her location.

Several of her 811,000 followers chimed in to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Costa Rica is paradise. Such a gem and so much to do,” commented one person, while another fan said, “Better than Cabo ?? Looks great 👍 enjoy 😍.”

Just a few days earlier, Sims posted several pics from the first day of her tropical beach trip, showing her family enjoying an outing at Diamante Eco Adventure Park.

In November, Sims shared photos from her family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, including one in which she joked about attaching a swimsuit photo to her out of office email—see the pics here.

