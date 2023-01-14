Mom-to-Be Keke Palmer on Being a Perfectionist: ‘I’m a Virgo’

The actress is eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child.

Keke Palmer. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Keke Palmer blessed the masses with a sneak peek of her glamorous maternity photo shoot with David LaChapelle. Now she’s peeling back the curtain in the form of a new interview with W magazine.

The 29-year-old actress and mom-to-be chatted about her first red carpet outfit (when she attended the Barbershop 2 premiere), her relationship with Nope costar Daniel Kaluuya (whom she considers a good friend) and more.

Palmer, who will turn 30 this August, also divulged that she’s a perfectionist, which she attributes to her Virgo astrological sign.

“Virgos are known for being analytical, perfectionist, very organized, sometimes anal people, which is true to a certain degree, but those words are a lot broader than sometimes the kind of linear way that we look at them,” she said.

She quipped that she’s the same star sign as megastar Beyoncé, adding, “Need I say more?”

“I’m a perfectionist, but I’m not a procrastinator, which sometimes perfectionism can lead to," Palmer said. “My work ethic is very I’m not playing around, which is how a Virgo would be."

Palmer’s interview was part of the publication’s “Best Performances 2023” portfolio, which also featured Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Ana de Armas, Margot Robbie and more.

The Hustlers star recently told the New York Post that she’s “excited, nervous and curious” about becoming a first-time mom.

“More than anything, I can’t wait to get my hands on my baby,” she said.

