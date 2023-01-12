Keke Palmer Looks Regal in Glamorous Maternity Photo Shoot

The actress is expecting with her first child with partner Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer. Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Keke Palmer has been rocking her maternity style, from the bump-baring outfit she wore to announce her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in December to the strapless tiger print swimsuit she showed off on her recent babymoon.

On Jan. 11, the Nope actress posted a maternity photo to Instagram that we can only describe as exquisite. In the artsy snap, Palmer posed for photographer David LaChapelle in a sheer, neon yellow-green dress that showed her growing belly. She stood with her arms outstretched, surrounded by flowers and the interior of a room.

She was styled by Brett Alan Nelson for the shoot, while Palmer relied on makeup artist Grace Pae and hairstylist Miles Jeffries for her glam.

The mom-to-be captioned the post she shared with her 11.8 million IG followers, “its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE. 🤣🤣🤣.”

The 29-year-old noted in her caption that Nicki Minaj introduced her to LaChapelle and thanked the rapper for making the connection. Palmer continued in her caption, “the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one!”

The gorgeous image had racked up more than one million likes in just a single day.

“ARE YOU KIDDDDDDDING MEEEEEE??????? 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” commented SI Swimsuit model Kamie Crawford, while artist Cleotrapa said, “KeKe 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 yes yes yessssssssssssss!”

LaChapelle piped in to the comments section to say, “you are the Nicest person i’ve met in a long time.” Palmer replied with, “that’s the sweetest thing in the world to say !! I am forever grateful to you!! ❤️.”

In a separate message, the photographer wrote, ”it was a privilege and pure pleasure to photograph you ~~~God Bless You & your family 💜💜💜.”

