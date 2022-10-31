The model and businesswoman even had a blonde wig and teddy bear prop to complete the look.

Natalie Mariduena attends the Swimsuit on Location event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Seminole. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Natalie Mariduena is wearing “nothing but short short skirts” around the house this Halloween as she channeled her inner Margo Robbie, or Naomi Lapaglia from Wolf of Wall Street.

The SI Swimsuit model and businesswoman, who was recently named President of David Dobrik LLC, wore a short, scoop-neck pink dress as she recreated iconic scenes and photos from the 2013 film and posed for photographer Tien Nguyen.

The cover photo of her Instagram carousel post features Mariduena moving her blonde hair out of her face and hugging a teddy bear, similar to the one that is a secret hidden camera in Lapaglia’s daughter’s bedroom in the movie.

Mariduena even enlisted her boyfriend and DJ Todd Smith to dress up as Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) in the Martin Scorsese picture. Comedian Nick Antoyan made for the perfect Donnie Azoff/Jonah Hill.

“Dances with Wolves or filming Wolf of Ball Street,” Smith captioned his post, which featured him crawling on the floor toward Mariduena as she places her pink stiletto on his forehead to push him away.

The 25-year-old announced her promotion from chief of staff to president of David Dobrik LLC on Oct. 28 with a heartfelt IG post.

“I’m ready and excited to take on this next chapter with my favorite business partner and forever friend,” she wrote. “The past five years together have been some of my favorite and the rest will be no different!! ♥️”