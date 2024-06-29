Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Pose for Sweetest Photo Booth Snaps
Following their nuptials earlier this spring, Milly Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear happier than ever. The 20-year-old Stranger Things actress shared an Instagram carousel of life updates on Friday, and it featured the cutest black-and-white photo booth snaps of the pair locking lips.
In addition to the snuggly pic, Brown included a photo of a swan, a snapshot of Big Ben, a pic of a bakery storefront and a sweet snap of the Enolma Holmes star sandwiched in a hug between her girlfriends.
“cannolis and love,” she aptly captioned her June 28 post.
“The best therapy is London 🤍✨,” one of Brown’s 63.4 million followers commented.
“the most beautiful 🤍,” someone else gushed.
“my fav couple❤️,” another user added.
Brown and Bongiovi, 22, started dating in in 2021 and announced their engagement in ’23. Per reports, the couple tied the knot earlier this spring surrounded by a small group of family and close friends.
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Brown opened up about how her actor-model partner popped the question while they were on an underwater dive—and the momentous occasion nearly had a disastrous end.
“ ... He puts the ring on and as I [tilt my hand down] to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets so fast,” she said. “It was like a movie. Jake threw himself so deep [that] the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode.’ He throws himself, he does a cinematic grab, opens [his hand] and he saved the ring.”