Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith Are a Powerful Pair in Seattle Storm Media Day Clip
Skylar Diggins-Smith still “can’t believe it.” It’s been months since she and Nneka Ogwumike both made the decision to sign with the Seattle Storm, and it still hasn’t quite sunk in.
For the two WNBA athletes, playing in the same jersey is “like when you get your classes, and your best friend be in your class,” Diggins-Smith said during the team’s recent media day. In February, the Notre Dame alumna announced that she would be taking her talents to Washington state for the 2024 season. Ogwumike quickly followed suit, declaring her intention to join Diggins-Smith on the Storm roster after 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
The pair of longtime WNBA stars are ecstatic to have the chance to play togeher. Need proof? Just watch the clip from their joint photo shoot during the Storm’s recent media day. Diggins-Smith couldn’t keep a smile off of her face—even when directed to look serious. “I can’t help but smile,” she expressed. “I can’t believe it!”
Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith are kicking off their stint as teammates in just a couple weeks. On May 14, the Seattle Storm will take on the Minnesota Lynx at home in their first game of the 2024 season. With Diggins-Smith at point guard and Ogwumike at forward, their lineup is looking sharp. Ahead of the season opener, the pair will have the chance to preview their play during their two preseason games on May 4 and 7.
We’re looking forward to seeing the duo take the court together.