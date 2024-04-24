NWSL’s Sophia Smith Makes History as Youngest Player to Achieve 50 Goal Contributions
In the past few weeks, it’s become clear that women’s sports are getting well-deserved attention—and for good reason. Starting with Caitlin Clark and the record-breaking WNBA Draft, April has seen a lot in terms of history-making moments in women’s professional athletics.
On April 15, the 2024 WNBA Draft had the highest viewership on record in the history of the event (thanks, in part, to Clark’s impressive name and the weight that it carries). On April 21, professional golfer Nelly Korda became only the third LPGA player in history to record five straight wins on tour. And the day prior, NSWL striker Sophia Smith became the youngest player to record 50 goal contributions (which include both goals scored and assists) across all games.
The 23-year-old, who has played for the Portland Thorns since they selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL Draft, broke the previous record held by Sam Kerr with her performance in the Thorns’ 4-1 win against the Houston Dash on April 20. During the game, the Colorado native scored her 40th goal and recorded her 10th assist, both of which gave her the edge over Kerr.
Kerr, who played for both the Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars before heading to Chelsea F.C., broke the record in 2017 also at the age of 23 (at the time, she was just about 50 days older than Smith is now). But after seven years and Smith’s outstanding performance last weekend, the record is now hers.