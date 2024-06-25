Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Wedding Festivities Have Officially Begun
The long-awaited weekend is just about here. After an almost 15-month engagement, American model Olivia Culpo and NFL running back Christian McCaffrey are just about ready to tie the knot.
The pair first started dating back in the summer of 2019. Four years later, in April of 2023, they got engaged while on a trip in Canyon Point, Utah. Now, with months of preparation and planning under their belts, it’s finally time for Culpo and McCaffrey to walk down the aisle.
The pair, who live together in San Francisco, Calif., where the linebacker plays for the San Francisco 49ers, revealed months ago that their nuptials would be taking place in Culpo’s home state of Rhode Island. So, with their wedding as their destination, they stepped onboard a private jet earlier this week and headed for New England.
Having seen outtakes from Culpo’s bachelorette trip and the various showers and parties leading up to their wedding, we had an idea of the level of detail that might go into the weekend itself. But we didn’t expect it to begin with their flight to Rhode Island.
On the runway, the pair were met with a warm welcome, including a giant “Mr. and Mrs.” sign complemented by balloon and floral arrangements. Likewise, the inside of the plane itself was decked out in floral arrangements and sweet touches, like a personalized menu for in-flight service.
Though they haven’t yet gotten to the aisle, the decadent plane ride itself marked the start of the celebrations. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the wedding weekend has in store.