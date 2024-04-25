Olivia Culpo Enjoys Sweetest Getaway With Fiancé Christian McCaffrey
Since the 2023-24 NFL season ended in February, American model Olivia Culpo and her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, have been making the most of their downtime. Between a tropical vacation with their friends back in March and their recent getaway to San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., the pair are enjoying quality time ahead of their summer nuptials.
Their trip down the coast to San Ysidro Ranch was seemingly the perfect way to kick of the spring season. While there, the pair enjoyed bike rides together amid the scenic greenery, walks with their toy goldendoodle, Oliver Sprinkles, and romantic dinners.
The trip came amid ongoing wedding plans for their impending ceremony. The pair, who have been together since 2019, have been planning for the event since their engagement in April of 2023. Though both have opted to keep most of the details to themselves, Culpo has revealed that the ceremony will take place in her home state of Rhode Island.
While the details are hazy, one thing is certain: the model is running the show. At the Super Bowl Opening Night press conference back in February, McCaffrey admitted that his fiancé is controlling much of the planning for the big day—and he’s totally on board with her decisions. “I give my input when needed, but obviously her style is unbelievable, and everything that she wants, I also like, but it’s going really well,” he said of the process.
Understandably, they are keeping the exact date of their ceremony to themselves. Until then, we’ll be patiently awaiting photos of what is sure to be a beautiful ceremony.