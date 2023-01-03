Olivia Culpo Shares Her Fourth New Years Kiss With Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey

The SI Swimsuit model and NFL star have been dating since 2019.

Olivia Culpo attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is ringing in 2023 with the No. 23 of the 49ers. The SI Swimsuit model shared an adorable carousel of her and NFL star Christian McCaffrey sharing new year’s kisses over the years.

“4th New Years kiss w you ❤️,” she captioned the Jan. 2 Instagram post. “A little late but here’s to ’23 w #23!!!!”

In the first and most recent pic, Culpo, 30, wore a red satin bralette and matching flared pants. She paired the Retrofête look with a bright red midi coat, red pointed-toe heels and a studded bag of the same color. The 26-year-old running back wore a white button-down, black dress pants and sneakers.

In the next slide, a throwback from the previous year, Culpo wore a white and silver asymmetrical mini dress from NUÉ and gorgeous Mach&Mach sparkly pointed-toe heels with a bow detailing. She sat in McCaffrey’s lap and planted a kiss on him as they posed in front of a fireplace.

The year before that, Culpo opted for a sparkly black coat dress and thigh-high black suede boots. McCaffrey and Culpo’s toy golden doodle, Oliver Sprinkles, was also featured in the photo from 2020.

McCaffrey, who used to play for the Carolina Panthers, was traded to the San Francisco team in October 2022 and moved miles closer to Culpo, who primarily lives in Los Angeles. The 49ers are first in the NFC West and second in the NFC after nine consecutive wins. The NFL playoffs will begin on Jan. 14.

The season finale of The Culpo Sisters, featuring Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo as they navigate celebrity life in Los Angeles, aired on TLC on Dec. 5, 2022.

