Olivia Culpo Shows Off Pretty in Pink ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Bikini

The influencer accessorized her look with delicate jewelry and a baseball cap.

Olivia Culpo is constantly reminding us why she was crowned “Miss Universe” in 2012. The model, influencer and entrepreneur shared a photo of herself clad in an itty-bitty pink Lovewave by Revolve bikini on Instagram over the weekend.

While her two-piece was the focal point, Culpo’s beachwear look also included a thin and delicate body chain and an equally delicate panja-style bracelet, both by Los Angeles-based jeweler, Jacquie Aiche.

Culpo paid homage to the Harry Styles song of the same name, captioning her post “Watermelon sugar… 🍉” and can be seen holding a piece of the juicy fruit, along with a hunter green Jacquemus baseball cap, in the series of photos.

Her friends were quick to hype up Culpo, as SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader commented, “Wowww,” while TV personality Morgan Stewart McGraw cheekily said, “Cute tush!”

The SI Swimsuit cover model frequently shares snippets of her life on social media, whether offering a glimpse into her relationship with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey or showing off an outfit of the day.

Culpo is no stranger to the spotlight, and she’s giving her fans even more of an inside look into her life and family these days. The Culpo Sisters premiered on TLC earlier this month, and the series follows Culpo, along with her siblings, Sophia and Aurora, as they navigate life in Los Angeles together.

New episodes of The Culpo Sisters air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

